Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt elated to win Favourite Actors at Kids Choice Awards

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are excited about being recognised by children at a gala event.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt won Favourite Movie Actors at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, where Deepika Padukone walked away with the Powerhouse Performer of the Year title.

Alia and Varun, who have co-starred in films like "Student Of The Year" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", are excited about being recognised by children at a gala evening here on Thursday.

Varun, who also won Favourite Entertainer (Films), said it is a special award like none other that celebrates children.

"It is always fun performing with and for the kids along with their favourite toons. This year too my act was unique with it being an adventurous aerial act," Varun said in a statement.

Alia, who performed too, said: "Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous.

"Being recognised by kids and being slimed as a mark of honour was a lot of fun and an amazing experience."

Kartik Aaryan bagged a special award for being a Dynamic Performer and Ishaan Khatter was named the New Kid in the block.

"Tiger Zinda Hai" was chosen as the Favourite Bollywood Movie, while "Swag se swagat" from the movie was adjudged Favourite Bollywood Movie Song. Tiger Shroff won Favourite Dancing Star.

From the television world, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" won big as it took home the award for Favourite TV show and its actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta won Favourite TV characters for their portrayal as Jethalal and Babita respectively.

The Favourite Child Entertainer on TV went to Aakriti Sharma of "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

The awards show, 'by the kids, for the kids and of the kids', celebrated the best in the world of Indian entertainment across film, television, mobile gaming and sports. This year saw nearly 350,000 votes making it an inclusive award and a representation of children and their choices.

Held at the NSCI Dome, the show had performances by the Bollywood stars along with Nicktoons.

Motu and Shin Chan won the Favourite Indian toon Character and Favourite Show of the year award respectively.

The Awards will premiere on Nickelodeon on January 6, 2019.

