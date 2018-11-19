Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't want to take myself too seriously: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt said that she just wants to keep doing her work and entertain the audience.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in "Raazi", says that she doesnt want to take herself too seriously while acting in films.

Alia was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday in Mumbai.

When asked if she has ever felt that she has reached at the top of her game, Alia said, "I think that would be wrong on my side to think like that because then, it can affect my decisions and I will start taking myself too seriously so, I don't want to do all that.

VIEW GALLERY: Bollywood beauties Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor sparkle at the Lux Golden Rose awards

"I think that's what you to say and me to enjoy. I just want to work here and entertain the audience."

Alia added that she just wants to keep doing her work and entertain the audience.

"I have been really fortunate to get lot of love from audience and at the same time lot of support from my directors and the people that I have worked with. In that journey, I have made some great friends and I have done some fun films for my liking so, the only goal is to keep going, keep my focus straight, enjoy the love and be a good person," she said.

Lux Golden Rose Awards was conceived as an original concept to celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen. In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.

Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akthar's "Gully Boy" along with Ranveer Singh. It is co-produced by Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp