Home Entertainment Hindi

Awards are icing on cake: Sriram Raghavan on 'AndhaDhun'

'AndhaDhun' emerged as a runaway success at the box office, winning high critical acclaim and big audience applause.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sriram Raghavan

Director Sriram Raghavan (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "AndhaDhun" won four honours, including the Best Director, at the Star Screen Awards. Sriram Raghavan, who helmed the edge-of-the-seat thriller is thrilled.

Apart from the Best Director trophy for Raghavan, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer on Sunday night bagged the Best Film Writing for Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti and Raghavan; the Best Editing for Pooja Ladha Surti; and Best Sound Design for Madhu Apsara.

Raghavan said in a statement: "I'm very happy with the audience response that 'AndhaDhun' has had. The awards of course are an icing on the cake.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'AndhaDhun' top Indian movie of 2018

"A film like this not only requires complete creative freedom but also the belief and support of its producer, and I got that abundantly from Sanjay Routray and Matchbox Pictures. Looking forward to more such collaborations."

Earlier this year, "AndhaDhun" emerged as a runaway success at the box office, winning high critical acclaim and big audience applause. It is also the top Indian movie of 2018, as determined by IMDb customer ratings.

ALSO READ: Andhadhun movie review

"What began as shared passion for us has culminated in recognition from audiences. I am very grateful to Star Screen Awards for these awards, and to Sriram for his unique, uncompromising vision," Routray said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Raghavan AndhaDhun AndhaDhun film AndhaDhun movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp