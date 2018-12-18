Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Anil Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor spent time together to discuss 'Selection Day', a coming-of-age story of two brothers destined to be cricket superstars.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh paid a surprise visit to Anil Kapoor mid-work here on Monday.

While Anil was in the middle of an interview speaking about the forthcoming Netlfix original series "Selection Day", Ranveer took a break from his film promotions to spend time with the veteran actor, read a statement.

They spent time together to discuss "Selection Day", a coming-of-age story of two brothers destined to be cricket superstars.

Director Rohit Shetty, who has helmed Ranveer's forthcoming release "Simmba", also joined in making an impromptu Bollywood meet-up.

ALSO READ: Me Too made guys take stock and think, says Ranveer Singh

Based on Aravind Adiga's eponymous novel, "Selection Day", the series around cricket also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Pakhi Gupta.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had an interaction with Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad -- the young stars of the show, which will premiere on Netflix on December 28.

In the show, the boys come to Mumbai with the hopes of being the top batsmen in the world.

When Tendulkar met them, he said: "Everybody has a dream and while following the path to realise the same, you always have the power to choose who you become. I lived my dream with the same principle and am happy to have met two young men who have started their journey with very relatable characters."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Bollywood Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp