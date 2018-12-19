Home Entertainment Hindi

People made fun of my acting in 'Race 3': Saqib Saleem

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem said the film did not give me creative satisfaction like that of 'Bombay Talkies'.

Published: 19th December 2018 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Race 3

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah at 'Race 3' promotional event in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem, geared up for web show "Rangbaaz" after the failure of multi-starrer film "Race 3", says though he received his first negative review for the film, it offered him wide exposure.

"I got my first ever negative review and criticism after the release of 'Race 3'. Before that, in all my films, whether it was 'Bombay Talkies' or 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge', people always said that I am a good actor. This was the first time when people made fun of my acting. I was depressed for quite some time," Saqib told IANS here.

"Then I came across Anupama Chopra's review where she said: 'The usually reliable Saqib Saleem is reduced to hamming and adding 'bro' after every dialogue'. The words 'usually reliable' somehow gave me a boost that at least people count me as a reliable actor and I went wrong with one film," he added.

ALSO READ: Top 10 most searched movies in India on Google

He said he slowly gathered confidence from there.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, "Race 3" released on Diwali. It features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others.

Saqib said: "I had a great experience working in the film. I had unparalleled experience when I shared screen space with some of the iconic actors. No one makes a film with an intention to make a bad film, but 'Race 3' had a different journey. Though many people troll and criticise the film, we cannot deny the fact that it reached out to the small town audience."

ALSO READ: Felt bad with audience response to 'Race 3', says Remo D'Souza

"The film did not give me creative satisfaction like that of 'Bombay Talkies' but I am learning a new thing with every film."

As the actor finished shooting of "Rangbaaz" and the trailer is getting a positive response, Saqib said: "I am eagerly waiting for people's reaction on the show. I really put a lot of hard work on this because after a long time I got a chance to go deeper to a meaty character like Shiv Prakash Shukla."

"Rangbaaz", which also features Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aahana Kumra among others, will start streaming from December 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saqib Saleem Race 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp