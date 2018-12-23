Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with children suffering from cancer

By ANI

MUMBAI: Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival of Christmas at an event hosted by a cancer hospital with kids suffering from the disease.

Christmas is considered a festival of spreading love. Keeping this in mind, Cancer Patients and Association organised a Christmas party for 300 cancer-affected children in Wadala area of Mumbai.

Aishwarya, who is known for her grace and dedication towards special causes, graced the event. To make the party more pleasing, the 45-year-old sang and danced with the children on 'Kajra Re' and other songs.

Looking every bit elegant, Aishwarya donned a floor-length pink and golden Anarkali and completed her look with just the right amount of make-up and accessories.

According to reports, Aishwarya adopts 20 children every year and funds all their expenses, including education.