Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with children suffering from cancer

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai adopts 20 children every year and funds all their expenses, including education.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival of Christmas at an event hosted by a cancer hospital with kids suffering from the disease.

Christmas is considered a festival of spreading love. Keeping this in mind, Cancer Patients and Association organised a Christmas party for 300 cancer-affected children in Wadala area of Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan encourages differently-abled kids

Aishwarya, who is known for her grace and dedication towards special causes, graced the event. To make the party more pleasing, the 45-year-old sang and danced with the children on 'Kajra Re' and other songs.

Looking every bit elegant, Aishwarya donned a floor-length pink and golden Anarkali and completed her look with just the right amount of make-up and accessories.

According to reports, Aishwarya adopts 20 children every year and funds all their expenses, including education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishwarya Rai Christmas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp