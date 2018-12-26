Karan Johar​ got emotional with Alia Bhatt's 'Kalank' performance

Home Entertainment Hindi

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar feels actress Alia Bhatt has done a wonderful job in multi-starrer period drama "Kalank", and says he got emotional after seeing her performance.

"I saw something that Alia had done in 'Kalank' and I was just so moved by the work she had done," Karan said in a statement.

"I won't disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," he added.

Karan opened up about Alia's performance in "Kalank" when he became part of "No Filter Neha" -- season three for an episode.

Conceptualised by Karan and his late father Yash Johar almost 15 years ago, "Kalank" is an epic drama set in the 1940s.

Being helmed by Abhishek Varman, the period drama also features actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

