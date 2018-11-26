Home Entertainment Hindi

Stupid to ask for proof from women who've come out, says Karan Johar on #MeToo

Published: 26th November 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says the stories which came out in the wake of the #MeToo movement were heartbreaking and believes it is "lame and stupid" for people to say "there's no proof" to support the claims of women.

Karan said women who have come out with their stories of harassment need to be applauded and believed.

ALSO READ | Southern filmdom has made Hindi filmmakers feel inferior: Karan Johar

"Every woman, who has a voice, has to be respected, applauded for coming out there and it is essential to believe every given voice. You cannot say there's no proof. That is a lame, masculine, stupid thing to say. When a woman comes out, she expresses her heart out, she is right and you believe her," Karan said.

The director was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women event on Sunday.

Karan said post the #MeToo movement, there is a "huge sense of accountability" that has set in.

WATCH | Karan Johar shares an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi

"When I read so many of those narratives and stories, they broke my heart. It made me realise we cannot be complicit to this and you have to wake up, smell the coffee and be active about it," he added.

When asked if the heavyweights of the industry did not support the movement enough, the director said everyone did in their own capacity.

"Not everyone has to go online and say it. A lot of people either work silently or out there. It's how you choose to take decisions. Some of our decisions will be made but we don't need to scream and shout about it. A lot of the more evolved minds have taken the required action," he added.

TAGS
Karan Johar #MeToo Barkha Dutt We The Women

