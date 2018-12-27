Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone proud of my work in 'Simmba' says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer has collaborated with director Rohit Shetty for a film for the first time while the director has worked with Deepika already in "Chennai Express.

Published: 27th December 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh Wednesday said his actor wife Deepika Padukone is proud of his work in soon-to-be-released "Simmba".

Ranveer has collaborated with director Rohit Shetty for a film for the first time while the director has worked with Deepika already in "Chennai Express.

"The film is truly a big screen experience. We both watched the film together. Deepika showered praise on Rohit sir, I was waiting for her to talk about me. She is very proud of me and Rohit sir," Ranveer told reporters here at a promotional event of "Simmba" Wednesday evening.

Shetty added, "Deepika was very thrilled and happy with the film."

The director said it is hard to predict the box office outcome of a film but he has tried to make a good film.

"It is the audience who decides whether they want to watch a film or not based on the trailer or promo. Awareness is definitely created through the songs. On Friday, we will get to know about the fate of the film."

Rohit defines "Simmba" as his first women-oriented action film.

"The film makes you happy and cry. I am not saying it is Mughal-e-Azam. But it does give you a high. You will clap, cry and you will get that emotional jolt."

Sara, who recently attended the special screening of "Simmba" with her mother and brother, is more confident about the film.

"My mom and brother came to see the film and they both are different people, but they both laughed, cried and enjoyed the film. I am very excited and it is going to be killer. I have seen the film and I am sure the film is going to get good response."

Actor Sonu Sood, who plays the antagonist in the film, says he was very excited about working in the film.

"When you work with Rohit Shetty you get charged as an actor. It was an entertaining experience while shooting. I can vouch this is going to be a very entertaining film," Sonu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Kapoor Deepika Padukone Ranveer Deepika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp