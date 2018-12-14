WATCH 'Tere Bin' song: Ranveer Singh serenades Sara Ali Khan in this romantic number from 'Simmba'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After unveiling the recreated version of 'Aankh Maare', the makers of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming action-thriller 'Simmba' have released the second song from the movie and it is all about love and chemistry between the lead actors.

Titled as 'Tere Bin', the song is a remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic 'Tere Bin Nahin Lagda.'

A pure treat to watch, the song features Ranveer and Sara romancing in the picturesque locales of Switzerland. While Ranveer is dressed in formals, Sara plays with a lot of colours in the crop tops and floral long skirts and minimal makeup.

'Tere Bin' seems to hit the right notes with all the emotions necessary for the perfect Bollywood romance as the 'Bajirao Mastani' sings along with the 'Kedarnath' fame around the Swiss Alps. With prolific green landscapes and snow-capped mountains, the song is a visual treat for all their fans.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Simmba' trailer

Crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film has garnered immense appreciation from the audience.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is vulnerable and extremely emotional, says Deepika Padukone

'Simmba' is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick.

It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film will is scheduled to release on December 28, this year.