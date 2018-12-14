Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Tere Bin' song: Ranveer Singh serenades Sara Ali Khan in this romantic number from 'Simmba'

Titled as 'Tere Bin', the song is a remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic 'Tere Bin Nahin Lagda.'

Published: 14th December 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in 'Simmba'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After unveiling the recreated version of 'Aankh Maare', the makers of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming action-thriller 'Simmba' have released the second song from the movie and it is all about love and chemistry between the lead actors.

Titled as 'Tere Bin', the song is a remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic 'Tere Bin Nahin Lagda.'

A pure treat to watch, the song features Ranveer and Sara romancing in the picturesque locales of Switzerland. While Ranveer is dressed in formals, Sara plays with a lot of colours in the crop tops and floral long skirts and minimal makeup.

'Tere Bin' seems to hit the right notes with all the emotions necessary for the perfect Bollywood romance as the 'Bajirao Mastani' sings along with the 'Kedarnath' fame around the Swiss Alps. With prolific green landscapes and snow-capped mountains, the song is a visual treat for all their fans.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Simmba' trailer

Crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film has garnered immense appreciation from the audience.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is vulnerable and extremely emotional, says Deepika Padukone

'Simmba' is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick.

It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film will is scheduled to release on December 28, this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Simmba Simmba film Sara Ali Khan Tere Bin Tere Bin song

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp