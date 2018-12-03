WATCH 'Simmba' trailer: This Ranveer Singh-starrer is a power-packed one

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 'Simmba' released the first trailer of the film on Monday and the power-packed performances will surely set the big screen on fire.

Ever since director Rohit Shetty announced 'Simmba', fans couldn't wait to see what is in store for them with Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer in the lead.

From delivering whistle worthy dialogues to beating up the goons like a superhero, the trailer of the upcoming action flick has it all!

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn's entry as Bajirao Singham, who introduces Ranveer's character, Sangram Bhalerao. At first, Ranveer is seen as a young child who grows up to become a bribe-hungry and a rowdy policeman who has no qualms about being corrupt.

ALSO READ: Working towards being the husband of the millennium, says Ranveer Singh

The 33-year-old actor transforms into a more responsible person after a woman, whom he treats as his sister, gets raped. Following a heart-wrenching incident, he then takes it upon himself to bring down the rapists who murdered her.

The film touches upon the long-drawn debate of capital punishment to rapists.

The final moments of the trailer show Ajay jumps out of a moving car holding his gun, like a typical Rohit Shetty hero.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is vulnerable and extremely emotional, says Deepika Padukone

Newbie Sara only gets blink and miss appearances in the three minute long clip.

Going by the trailer, the film will surely boast of extravagant sets and rambunctious dance numbers, which look no less than a larger-than-life celebration. In a nutshell, 'Simmba' seems to have all elements of a Rohit Shetty film.

'Simmba' is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' and will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara. The star cast also includes Sonu Sood who will portray the role of a villain.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film will is scheduled to release on December 28.