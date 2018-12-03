Working towards being the husband of the millennium: Ranveer Singh

Home Entertainment Hindi

As for sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh said it was a dream come true moment for him.

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who married actress Deepika Padukone last month, says he is working towards being the 'husband of the millennium' after becoming the 'boyfriend of the millennium'.

Ranveer interacted with the media at the trailer launch of "Simmba", along with his co-actors Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Siddharth Jadhav, as well as producer Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty here on Monday.

Ranveer was asked about Deepika's reaction to the trailer.

He said she had seen the film's rushes on his birthday and all she had to say was, "Hot lag raha hai (It looks hot)".

"Rohit sir had shown her a few rushes. She doesn't overreact on anything in life. So when the screen was off, she looked at me and said, 'Hot lag raha hai'," Ranveer recounted.

Asked about how he has been tagged as the 'best husband ever' already by the paparazzi for the chivalry and love he showcased towards Deepika during the past few days, Ranveer was quick to reply: "I have achieved the title of 'boyfriend of the millennium'. Now I am working towards being the 'husband of the millennium'."

Sharing his experience of working with Shetty and Ajay Devgn in "Simmba", Ranveer said: "I have been a huge fan of Rohit Shetty sir since the beginning. He has made some of the greatest commercial cinema that we have ever seen. 'Golmaal', 'Singham' and 'Chennai Express' are some of my favourite films of all time."

As for sharing the screen space with Ajay, Ranveer said it was a dream come true moment for him.

"I have grown up watching Ajay sir's films. He is one of my favourite actors and my screen idols. He is a legend. So, to be sharing screen space with him is nothing short of a dream for me. Working with him was so refreshing and he is such a down-to-earth, grounded and chilled out person. I had the most wonderful experience and (carry) fond memories in my heart forever.

"Being part of 'Simmba', being a part of Rohit Shetty sir's world, collaborating with Ajay sir is really a dream come true for me."

"Simmba", releasing on December 28, is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

