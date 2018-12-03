Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh is vulnerable and extremely emotional: Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the few people in the world that gets to see Ranveer without the cameras, the hyperbole and the flamboyance.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace on 21 November 2018. (Photo| Vinod Kumar K)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh is a people's person with "irrepressible energy", but there's a quiet side to his persona as well, says his actress wife Deepika Padukone after their "magical" wedding celebrations.

In her first interview post their wedding, Deepika spoke to GQ magazine about the month gone by, Ranveer, her wedding looks and what the future holds for her.

ALSO READ: My happiness comes from Deepika Padukone, says Ranveer Singh

Deepika is one of the few people in the world that gets to see Ranveer without the cameras, the hyperbole and the flamboyance. What is he like?

"He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That's not to say that his irrepressible energy isn't him, it's very him. He's a real people's person, but there's a quiet side to him too," Deepika said, according to excerpts shared with IANS.

"Emotionally, I think I'm the more intuitive one. I'd say IQ is more him. But at the same time, he's not all like, 'I'm a man, I can't show my emotions.' He is sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that," she added.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out exclusive photos from Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception in Bengaluru

Deepika and Ranveer kept the paparazzi waiting by keeping their wedding looks a secret until they shared it themselves on social media from their exotic venue, Lake Como, Italy.

"I think the pictures we shared summed up the wedding - it was magical to have just family and friends there who mean something to you, who don't really care about who you are professionally, but are there because they love you for who you are as a person," Deepika said of the Lake Como festivities, which included only about 40 of their guests.

While the actress sported a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation for her north Indian style wedding, for GQ's December cover, she has gone all bold.

VIEW GALLERY: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's epic love story in pictures

"I'm aware of culture, tradition, all that. I also understand what it means to be my own person. Of course, it's exciting to take your relationship to the next level, but at no point as a woman should you forget your sense of individuality. It's important to remain authentic and stay true to who you are. The idea is not to lose yourself in the process (of marriage)," said the actress, who has had a whirlwind 2018.

She kicked things off with a raging controversy around "Padmaavat", a Time 100 name-check, followed by red carpet appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes, and ended the year by marrying Ranveer, whom she had been dating for six years.

What does 2019 look like for her?

"It's going to be pretty challenging because I'll be producing and acting in Meghna Gulzar's next ­film (about acid victims). For the ­first time, I'll also be taking decisions with my director -- we would've started work before I took off for the wedding, and will get back to it now. Also, setting up home," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp