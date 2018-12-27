Home Entertainment Hindi

'Thackeray' undermines south Indians, is a propaganda film on Marathi bigot: Actor Siddharth

In his tweets, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote how the movie based on late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray romanticised his hate speech against south Indians and is glorified by Nawazuddin.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab) (LEFT), Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan. (RIGHT) (Photo: Facebook)

By Online Desk

Actor Siddharth on Thursday called out Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his upcoming movie 'Thackeray' for undermining south Indians and promoting propaganda.

In his tweets, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote how the movie based on late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray romanticised his hate speech against south Indians and is glorified by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Calling Balasaheb Thackeray a "Marathi bigot" Siddharth tweeted:

The stance of Bal Thackeray against South Indians who started out as a cartoonist and later went to form Shiv Sena in 1966 was clear in his speeches and columns that he wrote in his weekly magazine Marmik.

Often cited as a great orator Thackeray targeted south Indians for their growing influx in Mumbai and demanded that preference be given to the original Marathis. He referred to the south Indians as 'Lungiwala' and 'Madrasis' in a derogatory way.

The trailer that shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodying Bal Thackeray brilliantly and making fiery speeches has raked in mixed reviews from the audience. 

WATCH 'Thackeray' trailer: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer unfolds the political leader's real story

Some people agreeing with actor Siddharth, feel hate and glorification of the late leader should not be done and shown with pomp and ceremony further encouraging such actions.

On the other side, some people feel 'Thackeray' should only be viewed as another biopic where Nawazuddin Siddiqui should be only judged for his acting and must not be catapulted into politics.  

The trailer released Friday and the movie has been written by journalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. It also stars Amrita Rao, playing Meena Tai Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's wife.

The controversial film has started getting into trouble already with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding three cuts in the trailer, according to reports. What happens when the film releases remain to be seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddharth Nawazuddin Siddiqui thackeray Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • zoro
    You are such young and naive to comment on that ... Please go thru the sequence of events which lead to his speech ....and I wud deliberately not recite the sequence ... Do not divide communities... stay put on the ground ... and do ur good work
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp