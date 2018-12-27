'Thackeray' undermines south Indians, is a propaganda film on Marathi bigot: Actor Siddharth

By Online Desk

Actor Siddharth on Thursday called out Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his upcoming movie 'Thackeray' for undermining south Indians and promoting propaganda.

In his tweets, the Rang De Basanti actor wrote how the movie based on late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray romanticised his hate speech against south Indians and is glorified by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Calling Balasaheb Thackeray a "Marathi bigot" Siddharth tweeted:

Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 26 December 2018

Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 26 December 2018

The stance of Bal Thackeray against South Indians who started out as a cartoonist and later went to form Shiv Sena in 1966 was clear in his speeches and columns that he wrote in his weekly magazine Marmik.

Often cited as a great orator Thackeray targeted south Indians for their growing influx in Mumbai and demanded that preference be given to the original Marathis. He referred to the south Indians as 'Lungiwala' and 'Madrasis' in a derogatory way.

The trailer that shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodying Bal Thackeray brilliantly and making fiery speeches has raked in mixed reviews from the audience.

Some people agreeing with actor Siddharth, feel hate and glorification of the late leader should not be done and shown with pomp and ceremony further encouraging such actions.

On the other side, some people feel 'Thackeray' should only be viewed as another biopic where Nawazuddin Siddiqui should be only judged for his acting and must not be catapulted into politics.

The trailer released Friday and the movie has been written by journalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. It also stars Amrita Rao, playing Meena Tai Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's wife.

The controversial film has started getting into trouble already with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding three cuts in the trailer, according to reports. What happens when the film releases remain to be seen.