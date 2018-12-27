WATCH 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' trailer: This Sonam Kapoor-starrer looks mushy, likeable

By IANS

Anil Kapoor has waited patiently to play his daughters father on screen. The process took time. One cant grab every offer that comes your way to do your real-life rishta on screen.

"Neither Sonam nor I wanted it to be gimmick you know, 'Get Father-Daughter At The Price Of One Ticket' kind of things," said Anil reminding me of Sara Ali Khan who says, "Whenever Abba (Saif Ali Khan) and I come together it has to be a really special script."

Looks like Anil and Sonam have found that special script. "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" has a lengthy title that may remind you of the titles of V Shantaram's films. But the referential resonance is refreshing. Ek ladki ko dekha was the iconic song that Anil Kapoor sang to the irradiant Manisha Koirala in Vinod Chopra's "1942: A Love Story".

And now it is Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Chopra Dhar directing Anil Kapoor and his daughter in a love story that offers the healing comfort of shayari, nazaaqat, ched chad, and other innocuous games of courtship that we seldom see in our movies anymore.

So what is the problem? Very simple, really. Sonam's love-interest is of Islamic origin. Rajkummar Rao brings his natural exuberance to a plot that brims over with bonhomie and positivity.

You really can't miss the film's sense of blithe radiance. As though all the strife and violence of the world has vanished. There is only Sonam's smile, Anil Kapoor's grin and Rajkummar Rao's shy courtship.

Oh yes, Juhi Chawla woos Anil Kapoor while Rajkummar woos Sonam.

'Woo' kya kehta hain? Love ke liye coochiecoo bhi karega. Cuddly, winsome and blissfully oblivious of political ramifications Ek Ladki Ko Dekha. Could be 2019's fluff-love story that we all have not been waiting for. But don't mind seeing anyway.