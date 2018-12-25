Anil Kapoor wants his daughter Sonam as a female lead in his directorial debut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 63 on Monday, says if he will ever become a director then, he wants to direct his daughter actress Sonam Kapoor as a female lead in his directorial debut film.

Anil Kapoor was interacting with media when he unveiled first look of his forthcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' along with his co-actors Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday in Mumbai.

Father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are going to share screen space together for the first time in 'Ek Ladki...' where they are playing role of father and daughter.

When asked about his experience working with his daughter for the first time, he said, "It has been wonderful...She always surprises me as an actor. When I see her on the set and when I see her onscreen, every time I feel that she has completely different kind of presence on both sides. I think that's a sign of true artiste.

In the year 2018, Anil Kapoor featured in 'Race 3' and 'Fanney Khan'. He also produced a web-series called 'Selection Day' in collaboration with Netflix and he even dubbed for Netflix film 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' for the character of Baloo.

"I think this year has been beautiful and I feel year 2019 will be even better," he said.

Sonam Kapoor has featured in many female centric films in her film career like 'Neerja', 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. "I never made a conscious decision that I want to do films which are in that space. If I like the script and if my role in the film is good then, I will certainly like to do it."

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is a romantic comedy film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

It is slated for release on February 1.