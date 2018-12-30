Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif opts out of Varun Dhawan's dance film

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had to let go of the project due to the hectic schedule for 'Bharat'.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif has opted out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film, which also features Varun Dhawan.

She had to let go of the project due to the hectic schedule for "Bharat". Katrina's official spokesperson on Saturday shared the update on the project with a statement.

ALSO READ: Disappointment wakes you up, says Katrina Kaif on 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

"Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read the statement.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, it also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's character has her challenges that are not so visible to people, says Anushka Sharma

At the moment, Katrina has put all her focus on "Bharat", which stars superstar Salman Khan. She joined the project after Priyanka Chopra's exit.

Being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan next film Remo Dsouza Katrina Kaif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp