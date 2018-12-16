Disappointment wakes you up: Katrina Kaif on 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

By PTI

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif believes the takeaway from disappointment is that it gives a reality check to the people involved in the film.

Katrina, whose last feature "Thugs of Hindostan" failed to register a strong performance at the box office and was panned by the critics, said something went wrong with the film.

Last month, her "Thugs..." co-star Aamir Khan had taken "full responsibility" for the film's failure.

"I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again.

"In case of 'Thugs..' it was not for lack of trying, something just went wrong in case of 'Thugs of Hindostan'. You need to have guts and urge to try things and be prepared it may or may not work," Katrina said in an interview here.

The actor is looking forward to the release of her next "Zero", in which she plays a troubled movie star, Babita.

Katrina said it is hard to tell how a film will do at the box office before it hits the screens and in case of "Zero" she has full faith in director Aanand L Rai.

"With regards to 'Zero', it is hard to say. You never know from before a film (whether it will work or not). Lot of work has gone into it. It is hard to tell. I believe it is a good film and is a good story.

"Aanand L Rai is one of the finest storytellers in our cinema. His story connects with people. His emotion connect is good. You have to wait till the film releases. You will have the answer..." she said.

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, "Zero" opens in theatres on Friday.