Home Entertainment Hindi

Disappointment wakes you up: Katrina Kaif on 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Katrina Kaif, who last featured in 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to register a strong performance at the box office and was panned by the critics.

Published: 16th December 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif believes the takeaway from disappointment is that it gives a reality check to the people involved in the film.

Katrina, whose last feature "Thugs of Hindostan" failed to register a strong performance at the box office and was panned by the critics, said something went wrong with the film.

Last month, her "Thugs..." co-star Aamir Khan had taken "full responsibility" for the film's failure.

"I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan takes full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan failure, apologises for failing to entertain

"In case of 'Thugs..' it was not for lack of trying, something just went wrong in case of 'Thugs of Hindostan'. You need to have guts and urge to try things and be prepared it may or may not work," Katrina said in an interview here.

The actor is looking forward to the release of her next "Zero", in which she plays a troubled movie star, Babita.

Katrina said it is hard to tell how a film will do at the box office before it hits the screens and in case of "Zero" she has full faith in director Aanand L Rai.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's character has her challenges that are not so visible to people, says Anushka Sharma

"With regards to 'Zero', it is hard to say. You never know from before a film (whether it will work or not). Lot of work has gone into it. It is hard to tell. I believe it is a good film and is a good story.

"Aanand L Rai is one of the finest storytellers in our cinema. His story connects with people. His emotion connect is good. You have to wait till the film releases. You will have the answer..." she said.

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, "Zero" opens in theatres on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Thugs of Hindostan Thugs of Hindostan film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp