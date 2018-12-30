Rana Daggubati to play a 'threat' in 'Housefull 4': Farhad Samji​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Screenwriter-director Farhad Samji has revealed that the "Baahubali" star Rana Daggubati will play a threat in their upcoming film "Housefull 4".

Rana had replaced Nana Patekar in the film after the veteran actor was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta.

Rana started shooting for it in Mumbai in November.

"I think it is too early to talk about his role. It's an important role. He is playing the threat in the film," Farhad told IANS in a telephonic interview about the movie that also stars actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.

Rana is not the only replacement in the film. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan had to step down as its director after he was accused of sexual harassment.

"It would have been difficult for me had I not written the screenplay and dialogues of the film. Whenever I narrate, I do it like a stand-up act. All the actors... even producers make it a point that I am present on sets. I was in Jaisalmer while the shooting was happening there.

"So, it is not a big jump for me. But yeah, as a director, there are so many departments that I have to look up to like costumes, timing, actors and all. I had worked with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) before also in 'Housefull 3' so, he was also there with me," said Farhad.

But "Housefull 3" was co-directed by Sajid Samji and Farhad.

Talking about the pressure of directing all by himself, he said: "Had it been three directors, then also there would have been pressure. The same goes for directing solo. Pressure is there because it a big franchise and is releasing on Diwali.

"It is a period comedy... something that we are doing for the first time. The look, clothes and scale of the film are done on a different level. That's the challenge. For me, filmmaking is passion.

"It's been about 17 years since I joined the industry. I have written for around 40 films. This is what I have been craving for... to get bigger films, good films with a good cast. I am getting everything on a platter. I have to do justice to it."

He has also written dialogues for Rohit Shetty's latest directorial "Simmba". The two will be teaming up again, this time for the fifth part of "Golmaal" series.

"There is one shot in 'Simmba' in which Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and all show a five sign with their fingers. It's a direct hint that we are coming out with 'Golmaal 5'," said Farhad.

"It is in the most important stage -- the concept. That's getting bounced. We are wondering whether to do this or that," he added.