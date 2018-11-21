Never ever play a game with Akshay Kumar: Pooja Hegde

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar stated that the shooting for the fourth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise has concluded.

He took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the team and captioned it: "While we have called it a 'wrap' for 'Housefull 4', fun never ends..See you all in 2019!"

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is part of the film, had a special message for Akshay Kumar. She took to Twitter and said, "Been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius Akshay Kumar sir. The child-like qualities, improvisations, the martial arts.n also, the biggest lesson being, never ever play a game with him coz he ALWAYS wins (except for those 2 epics but rare, Ludo games which I won)."

Meanwhile, actress Kriti Sanon shared the same image, and wrote that the "mad fun crazy ride comes to an end! It is a wrap for 'Housefull4'."

Been crazy fun shooting with this comedy genius @akshaykumar sir.d child like qualities,improvisations,the martial arts.n also,the biggest lesson being,never ever play a game with him coz he ALWAYS wins(except for those 2 epic but rare,Ludo games which I won) #Housefull4 pic.twitter.com/Szjnsv1Xsu — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 20, 2018

"Housefull 4" also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Dagubatti.

The film has faced several ups and downs.

Rana replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film "Horn OK Pleassss".

In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

