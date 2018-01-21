VISHAKAPATNAM: Women on Saturday protested here against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over his new film ‘God, Sex and Truth’.

Varma has shared the trailer of his upcoming adult film with porn star Mia Malkova called 'God, Sex and Truth'.

Women associations burned Varma's effigy at GVMC Gandhi statue.

The protesters said the director used abusive words against women in one of the Telugu TV news channel interviews yesterday.

AIDWA (All India Democratic Women Association) and other women associations participated in this protest.

The protesters demanded that police should arrest him and ban the film’s release and its trailers on social media.

#Visakhapatnam: Woman associations held protest against film director Ram Gopal Varma & his film 'God, Sex and Truth' at Gandhi statue earlier today; protesters burnt his effigies and demanded his arrest & ban on movie and its trailers #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/Gyd8cvBbYW — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

The film has been in the news ever since RGV shared some posters of the same on social media featuring the lead actress and pornstar Mia Malkova. (ANI)

