Thugs of Hindostan leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of theatrical release

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Hours after it was released in theatres worldwide, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan was leaked by infamous film piracy website Tamilrockers. The website, which has been administered internationally, uploaded the movie in all three languages.

Following the leak, movie buffs wrote to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) seeking legal action against the website for the leak. Earlier this month, the website had leaked Vijay-starrer, Sarkar after which the council stated that in order to prevent the site from pirating movies, theatre owners have to ward off people using cameras and mobile phones in cinema halls.

Thugs of Hindostan, which marks the second collaboration between Aamir and director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Despite huge buzz about the period drama, which is about a band of thugs fighting the British rule in India, the movie has reportedly received negative to average reviews from both audience and critics.