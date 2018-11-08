Home Entertainment Hindi

Thugs of Hindostan leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of theatrical release

Following the leak, movie buffs requested the Tamil Film Producer's Council to take necessary action.

Published: 08th November 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:08 PM

Thugs of Hindostan released today. (Photo | Twitter)

CHENNAI: Hours after it was released in theatres worldwide, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan was leaked by infamous film piracy website Tamilrockers. The website, which has been administered internationally, uploaded the movie in all three languages.

Following the leak, movie buffs wrote to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) seeking legal action against the website for the leak. Earlier this month, the website had leaked Vijay-starrer, Sarkar after which the council stated that in order to prevent the site from pirating movies, theatre owners have to ward off people using cameras and mobile phones in cinema halls.

Thugs of Hindostan, which marks the second collaboration between Aamir and director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Despite huge buzz about the period drama, which is about a band of thugs fighting the British rule in India, the movie has reportedly received negative to average reviews from both audience and critics.

 

Thugs Of Hindostan tamilrockers Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan

Comments(3)

  • Mukul bhardwaj
    How I can watch this movie (thugs of Hindustan).
    21 days ago reply

  • Uday
    Thanks for the information.Now I will watch movie on movierulz.
    21 days ago reply

    • Mukul bhardwaj
      Is movierulz any app? Can you send me any link of this movie.
      21 days ago reply
