Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' to release on Independence Day next year

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's next "Mission Mangal", which is being touted as India's first space film, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year.

Akshay announced the release date on Twitter.

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Akshay is also producing the film via his banner Cape Of Good Films.

The film will be made in collaboration with "PadMan" director R Balki and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.

The shoot for the film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi, begins this month.