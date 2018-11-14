Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika and Ranveer go to extraordinary lengths to ensure privacy at their mehendi-sangeet

On the lake itself, numerous security boats patrol just outside the perimeter of the property to deter snooping photographers or gossip hunters.

ROME: The catchy beats of 'London Thumakda' and 'Dama Dum Mast Kalandar' reverberated around the idyllic surrounds of Lake Como on Tuesday as Bollywood super-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone held their Mehndi Sangeets ahead of their wedding on Wednesday.

Ranveer's event took place at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como while Deepika's ceremony took place at the even more glamorous Villa d' Este about 5 kilometers away.

Security at both venues is on a par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

At the CastaDiva resort for instance, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers.

On the lake itself, numerous security boats patrol just outside the perimeter of the property to deter snooping photographers or gossip hunters.

In fact, the local authorities have warned boat rental companies from renting out boats for anyone from outside town. Attempts by the ANI reporter to rent a powerboat have been repeatedly stymied. Rental company owners say they have been asked to make strict inquiries as to the purpose of the renters.

In a town that relies heavily on boating and sailing, no one is willing to take visitors on to the water, especially the area surrounding Villa Del Balbianello, the 13thCentury villa where the main wedding will take place over two days starting Wednesday.

It is understandable given how the entire economy of Lake Como is so dependent on the world's rich and famous who value their privacy. 

