Home Entertainment Hindi

Enjoy giving content-driven films, says John Abraham

John Abraham was interacting with media when he launched brand Hershey's Sofit protein cookies on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham, who is busy shooting for his forthcoming film 'Batla House', has said that he enjoys giving content-driven films to his audience.

John Abraham was interacting with media when he launched brand Hershey's Sofit protein cookies on Tuesday in Mumbai.

John Abraham played negative character in Yash Raj Films 'Dhoom' which released in 2004. When asked if he would like to feature in it again since the franchise has become bigger in its scale, he said, "I don't know. If it is offered to me then, we will see. I am not producer of that film so, I can't say much."

John said he would like to feature in films which are high on content. "As a producer, I will make films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe' and 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan' and 'Batla Hose' because that is my space. I think today the audience likes content and as a producer and actor, I can only give content because I enjoy that."

He said shooting of 'Batla House' has started and it will release on August 15 next year.

Talking about his upcoming film, John said, "I have 'RAW' (Romeo Akbar Walter) releasing next and after that, we will release 'Batla House'. Then, I will start shoot for my comedy film 'Pagalpanti' with Anees (Bazmee) bhai."

John Abraham has worked with Deepika Padukone in 'Desi Boyz.'

When asked about his Christmas and New Year plans, he said, "I am shooting. Nikhil Advani is making me shoot till December 31 and I am again shooting from January 2."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Abraham Batla House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp