Enjoy giving content-driven films, says John Abraham

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham, who is busy shooting for his forthcoming film 'Batla House', has said that he enjoys giving content-driven films to his audience.

John Abraham was interacting with media when he launched brand Hershey's Sofit protein cookies on Tuesday in Mumbai.

John Abraham played negative character in Yash Raj Films 'Dhoom' which released in 2004. When asked if he would like to feature in it again since the franchise has become bigger in its scale, he said, "I don't know. If it is offered to me then, we will see. I am not producer of that film so, I can't say much."

John said he would like to feature in films which are high on content. "As a producer, I will make films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe' and 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan' and 'Batla Hose' because that is my space. I think today the audience likes content and as a producer and actor, I can only give content because I enjoy that."

He said shooting of 'Batla House' has started and it will release on August 15 next year.

Talking about his upcoming film, John said, "I have 'RAW' (Romeo Akbar Walter) releasing next and after that, we will release 'Batla House'. Then, I will start shoot for my comedy film 'Pagalpanti' with Anees (Bazmee) bhai."

John Abraham has worked with Deepika Padukone in 'Desi Boyz.'

When asked about his Christmas and New Year plans, he said, "I am shooting. Nikhil Advani is making me shoot till December 31 and I am again shooting from January 2."