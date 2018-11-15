Home Entertainment Hindi

After Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman

Shah Rukh on Wednesday evening shared a photograph of him and the Twitter CEO, seated in a yoga position with their eyes closed.

Published: 15th November 2018 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

[L-R] Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman posted pictures with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman met Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, with Rahman calling it an "inspiring" meeting.

ALSO READ | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey personally taking call on high-profile accounts

Shah Rukh on Wednesday evening shared a photograph with Dorsey. The two are seated in a yoga position with their eyes closed.

The 'Dear Zindagi' star captioned the image: "Today Jack made me realise with his calm demeanour and composed, nearly meditative mindset 'that all work and no pray, would make Jack a dull boy. Thanks for dropping in and also team Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."

Rahman posted an image of Dorsey and himself and wrote: "Had an inspiring meeting with Jack."

The meeting between the Bollywood personalities and Dorsey took place after the Twitter official met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandi and also addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi where he spoke on several issues, including the spread of misinformation on Twitter.

Dorsey also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Shah Rukh Khan AR Rahman Rahul Gandi Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp