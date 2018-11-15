Day 2 of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding is all about pink and red

By ANI

ROME: The second day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding celebrations began on a high note.

The beautiful bride was the first to arrive around 9.30 am (local time). Dressed in a stunning hot pink lehenga, Deepika Padukone arrived with her family before being taken inside Villa del Balbianello under the cover of black umbrellas.

An hour or so later, Ranveer Singh arrived in a flash of hot pink and blood red in a typically rambunctious fashion.

The couple, along with their friends and family, has now gone inside the villa.

With live dhol playing and classic Bollywood music spreading across the scenic Lake Como, it felt like a desi wedding in Mumbai rather than a destination event in Northern Italy.

Earlier this morning one of the first guests to arrive was none other than the legendary Harshdeep Kaur, resplendent in a bright pink pagdi. She is expected to perform at the ceremony later this afternoon.

Similar to the previous day, security was extremely tight. The couple is going to extraordinary measures to void getting photographed. The large boats that carry the guests are accompanied by two or three smaller security boats at all times in order to deter anyone from getting close.

When the bride and groom alighted from the boat they were met with a small army of black umbrella bearers who completely covered the duo from prying eyes as they were taken up to the Villa.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have certainly been blessed with gorgeous weather as the sun has shone on their breathtaking wedding venue, which was decked up with hot pinks and blood-red roses for today's Sindhi ceremony.

Today's event is certainly going to be a much more raucous affair than yesterday's more muted Konkani ceremony, which lasted over five hours.