Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol, Ajay Devgn sip an unusual cup of 'Koffee with Karan'

Kajol shared a series of pictures and a video from the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan' on her official Instagram account.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol and director Karan Johar (Photo | Kajol Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is all set to sip an unusual cup of 'Koffee' with Karan Johar.

Kajol shared a series of pictures and a video from the upcoming episode on her official Instagram account.

In the boomerang video, KJo can be seen moving his head while Kajol and Ajay pose for the camera. She captioned it as, "All is well."

In other pictures posted on her Instagram story, Kajol can be seen posing in a black dress with hubby Ajay, who dons a blue checkered two piece suit. The text on her photos read, "An unusual cup of coffee today.. with a smile."

Notably, Ajay and Karan had a fallout in 2016 during promotions of their respective films, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In his autobiography, the ace director talked about how his friendship with Kajol had ended. However, the two reconciled later on and now as Kajol has put "all is well" between the duo.

The audience has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan who appeared solo and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

While some other interesting pairings are still awaited including Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Sara, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koffee with Karan Ajay Devgn Kajol Karan Johar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp