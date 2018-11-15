Kajol, Ajay Devgn sip an unusual cup of 'Koffee with Karan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is all set to sip an unusual cup of 'Koffee' with Karan Johar.

Kajol shared a series of pictures and a video from the upcoming episode on her official Instagram account.

In the boomerang video, KJo can be seen moving his head while Kajol and Ajay pose for the camera. She captioned it as, "All is well."

In other pictures posted on her Instagram story, Kajol can be seen posing in a black dress with hubby Ajay, who dons a blue checkered two piece suit. The text on her photos read, "An unusual cup of coffee today.. with a smile."

Notably, Ajay and Karan had a fallout in 2016 during promotions of their respective films, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In his autobiography, the ace director talked about how his friendship with Kajol had ended. However, the two reconciled later on and now as Kajol has put "all is well" between the duo.

The audience has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan who appeared solo and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

While some other interesting pairings are still awaited including Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Sara, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.