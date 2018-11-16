Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya 'Happy Birthday' in an adorable Instagram post

Published: 16th November 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Bachchan has posted a heartfelt wish for his 'little princess' Aaradhya as she turned a year older today.

On the occasion of her seventh birthday, the 'Manmarziyaan' star called Aaradhya the "pride and joy" of the entire family and also wished that she remains the "ever smiling" girl that she is.

Abhishek took to social media to pen his thoughts.

"Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart," the 42-year-old wrote alongside a picture of Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with him.

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Post. (Instagram Screengrab)

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhi-Aish - who tied the knot in April, 2007 - welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya in 2011.

Apart from Abhishek, Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan also wrote special words for his granddaughter on the blog.

Along with two adorable pictures of Aaradhya, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star wrote, ".. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house. . live long .. live happy .. live with pride .."

Not just on her birthdays, the Bachchan-clan, from time-to-time, shares heartwarming pictures of Aaradhya on their respective social media handles. The little one is also often seen travelling with mommy Aishwarya on various events in and outside the country.

