Here's a new picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their wedding

By Online Desk

DeepVeer fans went crazy Friday after another photograph of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was released today, this time courtesy Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav.

Deepika is standing between Ranveer and her mother-in-law in the photo and they share the frame with the baaratis - Ranveer's team and other friends. The picture was taken after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani wedding. "Us and ours," Nitasha Gaurav captioned the photo, with hashtags 'Mrs and Mr Ranveer Singh' and 'Deep Veer Ki Shaadi.'

Nitasha Gaurav had also shared in an Instagram story that after the wedding, Ranveer's father Mr Bhavnani told Deepika, "Yeh Deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi" (This Deewani has now become a Bhavnani).

Deepika and Ranveer got married in two intensely private ceremonies in Lake Como, Italy. They got married in a traditional Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin-style ceremony on 14 November followed by a Sindhi Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November.

Around 8 pm Thursday, after a long wait, they shared their first photographs of their nuptials, which went instantly viral.

Left: DeepVeer's Sindhi ceremony and on right, them during their Konkani wedding.

Two wedding receptions have reportedly been planned for the newlyweds once they return from their Italian nuptials - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

They are expected to land in India over the weekend.