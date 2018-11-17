Home Entertainment Hindi

Check out Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Haldi pictures!

Casting director and Ranveer's dear friend Shanoo Sharma posted Ranveer's haldi pictures on Instagram..

Shanoo Sharma and Ranveer SIngh. (Instagram Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched on November 14 and 15th in Italy's Lake Como keeping their fans waiting for their pictures. While the newlyweds shared their pictures of the moment on Instagram, the audience cannot have enough.

Casting director and Ranveer's dear friend Shanoo Sharma recently shared some snaps from the haldi ceremony of the dulhe raja.

 

With haldi on his face and a big red tilak, the 'Padmaavat' star is all smiles and looks super excited for his wedding as he posed with Shanoo.

Her caption heaped love on the newly-weds as she also complimented her dear friend Ranveer.

"From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat...What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind-enhancing and Blessed path ahead!" read her caption.

"I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it's biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone@ranveersingh. Even though I couldn't make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable... #JaiBajrangBali," she added.

The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

