Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan concludes 'KBC' season 10 finale shoot

On the silver screen, 76-year-old Amitabh Bachchan currently has two films - 'Badla' and 'Brahmastra' - in his kitty.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finished shooting for the tenth season of the quiz based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" ("KBC").

Amitabh on Monday morning tweeted: " 'KBC' finale done. End of this season. It is 10 seasons of 'KBC'... its 18 years of 'KBC' from year 2000. For me 716 episodes of 'KBC', 855 hours over 9 seasons additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode and another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is based on the British programme "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Nine seasons have been hosted by Amitabh. Only season three was taken over by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the silver screen, the 76-year-old star currently has two films - "Badla" and "Brahmastra" - in his kitty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan KBC KBC season 10 Kaun Banega Crorepati Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp