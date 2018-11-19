Amitabh Bachchan concludes 'KBC' season 10 finale shoot

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finished shooting for the tenth season of the quiz based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" ("KBC").

Amitabh on Monday morning tweeted: " 'KBC' finale done. End of this season. It is 10 seasons of 'KBC'... its 18 years of 'KBC' from year 2000. For me 716 episodes of 'KBC', 855 hours over 9 seasons additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode and another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is based on the British programme "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Nine seasons have been hosted by Amitabh. Only season three was taken over by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the silver screen, the 76-year-old star currently has two films - "Badla" and "Brahmastra" - in his kitty.