Experimenting a lot with my looks for my next films: Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in 'Aiyaary', says he is experimenting a lot with his looks for his forthcoming films.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in "Aiyaary", says he is experimenting a lot with his looks for his forthcoming films.

Sidharth was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday.

His upcoming films include romantic comedy "Jabariya Jodi", intense love story "Marjaavaan" and biopic of Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra for which he will be sporting different looks.

Talking about it, he said, "Now I am shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' so, me and Parineeti (Chopra) just shot in Lucknow for it then I will be starting shooting for 'Marjaavaan' in which I am featuring with Tara (Sutaria) and Rakul Preet (Singh) and then I go into captain Vikram Batra biopic so, I am doing different kind of films.

"Now I am juggling my time with these films. I am training for it and we are experimenting a lot with my look for these films."

Lux Golden Rose Awards was conceived as an original concept to celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen.

In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.

Talking about issues which women faced in country in their day to day life, Sidharth said, "I think gender equality is a big subject which has already being addressed by people in our country. Recently, we saw #MeToo campaign to clean up women's safety within the industry and because of that campaign, lot of awareness has increased in our society about the issue.

"Women safety and gender equality, all these issues were prevalent in our society from very long time but I am hoping to see more changes this year."

