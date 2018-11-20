Home Entertainment Hindi

My producers felt I won't be able to act in films: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said that after doing action films, he started to feature in different kind of genres.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar did lots of action films during the initial part of his career as his producers and directors thought that he won't be able to act in their films.

"Till today I have done around 135-140 films and in the initial part of my career I did only action films because my producers and directors used to feel that I will not be able to do acting, so they only made me action in their films," Akshay said.

Akshay further added that after doing action films, he started to feature in different kind of genres.

"Slowly, I started doing comedy and romantic films then I started doing socially relevant films," he said while speaking at the panel discussion titled as 'Universal access to sanitation' as a brand ambassador of Harpic on the eve of World Toilet Day here on Monday.

The actor has won National Film Award in 2017 which is considered as highest award in India in the field of acting for his combined brilliant performances in "Rustom" and "Airlift".

Akshay next will be seen in S. Shankar's "2.0', Anurag Singh's "Kesari", Farhad Samji's "Housefull 4", Raj Mehta's "Good News" and Jagan Shakti's "Mission Mangal".

