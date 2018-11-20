Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' wrapped up

Actress Kriti Sanon shared the Akshay Kumar's image, and wrote that the mad fun crazy ride comes to an end! It is a wrap for 'Housefull4'.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:00 PM

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The shooting for the fourth instalment of the "Housefull" franchise has concluded.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of the team and captioned it: "While we have called it a 'wrap' for 'Housefull 4', fun never ends..See you all in 2019!"

Actress Kriti Sanon shared the same image, and wrote that the "mad fun crazy ride comes to an end! It is a wrap for 'Housefull4'."

"Housefull 4" also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Dagubatti and Pooja Hegde. 

The film has faced several ups and downs.

Rana replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film "Horn OK Pleassss".

In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

