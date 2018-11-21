Home Entertainment Hindi

It's extremely easy to judge someone: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone says #JudgeMeNot campaign aims to break stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour and choices preferred by women.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:55 PM

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone says she gets judged by people for who they assume her to be.

"Something that I always get judged for is 'who people think I am'. It is extremely easy to judge someone," Sunny said in a statement.

In sync with her belief, the actress has joined Craftsvilla's latest campaign #JudgeMeNot -- which aims to break stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour and choices preferred by women.

"By joining this campaign, I wanted to tell everyone that unless you have walked in someone else's shoes, you really can't know the whole story. What helped me rise above judgement was concentrating on being myself and not hurting anyone with my actions. And most importantly knowing in my heart that I am a good human being," she added.

Talking about campaign, Monica Gupta, Co-founder, Craftsvilla, said: "Through our campaign, we attempt to empower women by not being harsh on themselves, but instead embrace their true self."

