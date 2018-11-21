People told me my career will end after marriage: Kareena Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is marking her debut as a radio show presenter, has said that people advised her againt getting married as it would end her career.

Kareena, who is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan, launched "What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan" on Ishq 104.8 FM on Tuesday here.

Asked what she has been wanting as a woman all her life, she said: "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work."

"But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much."

The 38-year-old actress said she has been a person who has done things that she has wanted to do.

"I wouldn't listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier, I would like to continue and I hope that, I will always follow my heart and that's what I wanted to do," she added.

What made the "Veere Di Wedding" star venture into radio?

"When Ishq 104.8 FM came to me for a show that time, I was also surprised because I never been explored radio in my life. So, I was very nervous but when I heard concept of the show and the show would be about 'What Women Want' then, I realised that this is the perfect time for me to dive into something like this."

Kareena added that it's high time women should speak out.

"Its an unknown territory but I think it's a territory that we need to speak about and it's a topic that we need to address. I am glad that they (Ishq 104.8 FM) think that I was perfect for it because I have been opinionated all my life so, I think it's time that women should speak out and I think it's going to be a fabulous show," she said.

The "Jab We Met" actress said she would love to know the reaction of people.

"I am here to talk about women and I am here because I am a proud woman so, I would love to represent all of us gorgeous ladies out there," she said.

Saif and Kareena's step-daughter Sara Ali Khan appeared in the latest episode of talk show "Koffee With Karan" hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about Sara's appearance in the show, Kareena said: "I am sure that it's definitely the best episode because Sara and Saif are deadly combination of beauty and brains which is quite rare in this industry."