Irrfan Khan was my acting school: Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar feels Alia Bhatt carries out brilliant roles with ease, and that really inspires her to push herself to perform better.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mithila Palkar

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar (File | Mithila Palkar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mithila Palkar says acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan was like an "acting school" for her when she worked with him in "Karwaan".

The movie features Irrfan and Dulquer Salman.

On her experience of working with two well-known actors in the industry, Mithila said in a statement: "Initially it took me time to realise that I am sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan. But when I started working with him, a lot of times I would end up laughing in a scene.

"I have never been to an acting school and on the sets of 'Karwaan', Irrfan was my acting school. By observing him, I learnt to improvise in the scenes along with focusing on the smallest of the details."

Mithila also revealed her current favourite in Bollywood is Alia Bhatt. She feels Alia carries out brilliant roles with ease, and that really inspires her to push herself to perform better.

"Karwaan", directed by Akarsh Khurana, will air on Sony Max on Saturday.

