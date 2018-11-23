Home Entertainment Hindi

Will miss our chats Riteish Deshmukh: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon had praised Riteish Deshmukh and said he is the nicest person she has ever come across.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon (Photo | Kriti Sanon Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the fourth instalment of the "Housefull" franchise, asked the actress to not lose her "never stop questioning" attitude.

Kriti had praised Riteish and said he is the nicest person she has ever come across.

ALSO READ: Never ever play a game with Akshay Kumar, says Pooja Hegde

"So glad that I got to know you. A fabulous actor and an even better human being! Stay the same and please keep in touch... Will miss our chats and word-links! Riteish," she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva Pooja Hegde

To which, Riteish replied: "You are extremely kind with your words dear Kriti Sanon - the pleasure is all mine... Had a great time shooting with you. A great quality for an actor to have is to 'Never stop questioning' -- don't ever lose that - see you soon! Big hug."

"Housefull 4" also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati and Pooja Hegde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riteish Deshmukh Kriti Sanon Housefull 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp