Would like to work with Omung Kumar in a film: Tiger Shroff

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff says he would like to work with the National-Award winning filmmaker Omung Kumar in a film.

He was interacting with media when he attended a charity event where Omung unveiled a hand painted animal calendar.

Tiger said: "I have had the opportunity to meet Omung (Kumar) sir at very few occasions actually. He has been the art director of Star Screen Awards as well and that's where first time, I met him.

"I also had the chance to go and meet him at his office or at my home discussing various scripts so, very soon hopefully we would like to work together in a film and I am looking forward to that day."

Talking about Omung's initiative where he unveiled a hand painted animal calendar and the revenues of which will be directed towards the betterment of animals, Tiger said: "I really salute Omung sir for doing this. For animals, I will do anything as per my capacity so, there isn't any better way to be associated with Omung sir's initiative."

The "Baaghi" actor also talked about human being's habit of trespassing forest land because of which forest animals are moving towards residential areas.

"It's really sad and it is something that has been happening from long time and it's very rampant all over the world so, we should do our part by planting trees wherever and whenever we can," he said.

Tiger will next be seen in Punit Malhotra's "Student of The Year 2" along with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

The film is distributed by Fox Star Studios and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

It is set to release on May 10, 2019.