Home Entertainment Hindi

Men must change mentality for women to feel safe: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar says a safer environment for women will be possible when men change their mentality and behaviour.

Published: 25th November 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Sunday -- the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women -- launched a short film "She", which takes a look at the various forms of violence perpetrated against women. He says a safer environment for women will be possible when men change their mentality and behaviour.

Farhan's MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Population Foundation of India (PFI) jointly released the three-minute short "She" online.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta's courage should be admired: Farhan Akhtar

"For women to feel safe in our society, it is important that men change their mentality and behaviour. This short film 'She' gives the other perspective - of how ignorant men are about this violence. It is imperative that men understand the humiliation that women go through. Only then will they truly make an effort to change," Farhan said in a statement.

Khan, the film's creative lead, added: "Men feel entitled to perpetuate violence against women. They feel it is their right. Director Ranjeeta Kaur exposes that entitlement in 'She'."

PFI Executive Director Poonam Muttreja said: "Though more women are now finding the courage to speak out and report abuse, a large part of society still normalises such crimes, until it reaches the point of really heinous forms of violence. Men need to recognise that the everyday forms of violence and violation faced by women are no less harmful."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp