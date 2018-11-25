WATCH: In sappy speech, Ranveer tells Deepika he 'married the most beautiful girl in the world'

By Online Desk

After a dreamy wedding on the banks of Lame Como, Italy and reception in Bengaluru on November 21, Bollywood's most celebrated couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Thursday. On their return, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani threw a party for the duo -- photos and videos of which have now gone viral on social media.

The newlyweds can be seen having fun at the party, jiving to popular Bollywood and English music. But one video, in particular, has taken the internet by storm. Netizens are going gaga over this video, where Ranveer is seen making a speech, saying that he "married the most beautiful girl in the world."

He also thanked her for obliging him by wearing a dress similar to the kind Mexican artist Frida Kahlo often wore. "We are here to celebrate what will be an epic future, baby, you and me!" he added. The crowd responded with loud cheers and Deepika was all smiles.

Deepika's lehenga was from Sabyasachi's Kesribai Pannalal collection while Ranveer upped his out-of-the-box fashion game with what looks like a glow-in-the-dark ensemble.

The festivities don't end here. A Mumbai reception is scheduled for November 28, while a party is said to be hosted later on December 1.