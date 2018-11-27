Guru Randhawa's song is a New Year anthem for party people: Zaara Yesmin on 'Tere Te'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Guru Randhawa's 'Tere Te ' song is special for T-Series as it has been released on Bhushan Kumar's birthday on Tuesday.

Published: 27th November 2018

Zaara Yesmin

Actress-model Zaara Yesmin (Photo | Zaara Yesmin Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-model Zaara Yesmin says featuring in Guru Randhawa's song "Tere Te", backed by music label T-Series, has been a great opportunity for her.

Zaara interacted with the media here to promote "Tere Te" on Tuesday. It is sung by Guru and features Zaara with Ikka. It has been composed by Vee and Abhijeet Vaghani.

"This is the first time that I am joining hands with Guru Randhawa as his actress in this song. It's a dance number and it's quite different from other songs of Guru. It has been choreographed by Melvin Louis and directed by Gifty. We all have worked really hard to create this song. It's a hot New Year anthem for all party people out there," Zaara said.

A few days back, Guru had shared the first look of the music video on social media. The poster looked all quirky.

Zaara, who has earlier worked with renowned singers like Darshan Raval and Falak Shabir, said: "Guru Randhawa is a great singer. In this song, he is shaking his legs like a pro to Melvin Louis' choreography. My experience of working with the entire team was quite amazing.

"They are very co-operative and they motivate new talent like me to give their best. I feel featuring in 'Tere Te' was a great opportunity for me to work with the T-Series team. I hope that audience will appreciate the song once it releases."

The song is more special for T-Series as it has been released on Bhushan Kumar's birthday on Tuesday.

