Home Entertainment Hindi

Gauri Khan calls SRK and AbRam the cutest couple

SRK and AbRam are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos in B-town and are often snapped together publically.

Published: 28th November 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Gauri Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Gauri Khan has declared husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam as the sweetest couple in the world.

She took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable moment between the father-son duo, and captioned it as, "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world. #lovegoals#kissonforehead"

In the photo posted by Gauri, the two are twinning their outfits. The tiny tot is kissing his doting father's forehead, while SRK is smiling peacefully as the little munchkin expresses his love for him.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife Gauri Khan

The two are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos in B-town and are often snapped together publically. Apart from AbRam, Gauri and SRK are also proud parents to Aryan, 21 and Suhana, 18.

The actor had recently praised his wife for her debut on the list of Fortune India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year. He took to his Twitter to support and encourgae his wife's efforts.

On the work front, the 'Dilwale' actor is gearing up for his next film titled 'Zero' which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The flick is directed by Aanand L Rai.

In the film, SRK plays the role of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man on a lookout for a bride, while Anushka Sharma portrays the role of a scientist who has cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif is playing a superstar, Babita Kumar, battling alcoholism. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Zero' is all set to release on December 21, this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gauri Khan AbRam SRK Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp