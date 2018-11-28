Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan got the right film to launch her: Soha on 'Kedarnath'

Sara, daughter of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Soha Ali Khan says she is excited for her niece Sara Ali Khan's acting debut in Bollywood and is hopeful that she will make a big impact with her work.

Sara, daughter of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath", opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film releases on December 7.

Sara's also has "Simmba" with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to hit cinema houses on December 28.

When asked about Sara's two big back-to-back films, Soha said, "She is very talented. I liked the promo of 'Kedarnath' and I liked her work in it. I saw the episode of Koffee with Karan' and that also I enjoyed watching."

ALSO READ: What did Soha Ali Khan dump when she got pregnant

"She is confident, talented and she has got the right film to launch her, the promo of which looks exceptional. I think she is going to make a big impact and I wish her all the best, Soha told reporters here on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much "capable" on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much "capable".

"I don't think she needs it. She is very capable. My mother always said, there is always a director on the sets of a film and you must follow the director." 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput confesses his love to 'Sweetheart' Sara Ali Khan in new song

Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan have become internet sensation and she says she is aware of the kids' popularity on social media.

She was talking at the launch of Miko2, the robot, developed to educate, engage and entertain kids of above five years of age.

"As a parent we want development of our child. Working parents are unable to spend time with the child so they look for ways to stimulate the child, how do we give them the right values, how do we be with them emotionally, virtually, educationally and responsibly."

This (Miko 2) is fun, interactive, entertaining, etc, Soha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan Kedarnath Kedarnath film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp