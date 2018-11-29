There's sacrifice in everything you do: Abhishek Bachchan

By IANS

MUMBAI: In his over a decade-long-journey in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan has made a name with a filmography consisting of movies like "Refugee", "Yuva", "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Guru". The actor says stardom does come with a price tag and there is sacrifice in everything that one does.

Abhishek made his acting debut in 2000 with the film "Refugee". He was later seen in commercially successful films like "Yuva", "Dhoom", "Guru", "Happy New Year" and "Sarkar" and the latest release "Manmarziyaan".

Asked if he believes stardom comes with a price tag, Abhishek told IANS here: "Of course. Everything comes with a price tag. There is sacrifice in everything you do. To gain something, you have to give up something and the law of nature is as simple as that. But it's fine and good."

The actor has also faced failure with films like "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon", "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Run" and "Naach".

Is he happy with his filmography?

"No. I don't think any actor is happy with their filmography. The tragedy of a filmography is that these are the things that have happened in the past. You need to look towards newer horizons, you need to look forward... you need to continue to strive and better yourself. So, I don't think any actor is satisfied. The day an actor is satisfied is kind of a death of the creativity within you," said the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The "Raavan" actor said he is looking forward to what is going to happen next.

"I am very hungry... I am very excited to see what more can be done, how to explore new horizons."

Abhishek has lent his voice to the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of Andy Serkis' forthcoming film "Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle", which is slated to have a global release on the streaming site Netflix on December 7.

The actor said he has done voice-overs before, but this was the first time he dubbed and found it challenging at first.

Asked if he is as protective towards his daughter Aaradhya as Bagheera is to Mowgli, Abhishek laughed and said: "Aaradhya is a lady cub! Bagheera is a character that grows with you. When we were kids everyone loved Baloo because he was the fun loving one... Bagheera was the serious one...."

"As kids you don't relate to him as much, but as you grow older you start understanding the importance of the character. He is actually Mowgli's anchor in some way. He's the only character matures with you.

"The responsibility that he shares, his immense love for Mowgli, which are values I like to share with him, that's what I find very relatable... The way he feels for Mowgli and the way he puts Mowgli before him are qualities, I think, I have. I don't know if it would be correct to say whether I share that with any particular person but yes, these are nice qualities to have."