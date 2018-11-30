Home Entertainment Hindi

Rana Daggubati pays tribute to Stan Lee at Tokyo Comic Con

Actor Rana Daggubati can be seen signing the memorial board kept at the event in remembrance of Stan Lee.

TOKYO: Actor Rana Daggubati, who has dubbed for Thanos in the Telugu version of "Avengers: Infinity War", attended the opening ceremony of Comic Con Tokyo on Friday. He paid a tribute to the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee.

In the pictures circulated on social media, the "Baahubali" actor can be seen signing the memorial board kept at the event in remembrance of Stan Lee, curator of some of Hollywood's most popular superheroes like Spider-Man to Black Panther.

"Dear Stan Lee: Thanks for giving us hope and dreams," read the memorial board, where Rana signed.

Rana also met stars like Tom Hiddleston, Ezra Miller, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps here.

He posed with Marvel's biggest villain Thanos' statue and signed a couple of posters of his film "Baahubali" at the Comic Con.

"And I'm here Comic Con Tokyo...," Rana wrote on Twitter.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Rana had spoken up about his fascination for Marvel Comics.

He had said: "I felt the sheer power of Thanos while dubbing and tried my best to bring it through the voice. It was fascinating because the entire story is told from the point of view of Thanos.

"I have grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined."

On the film front, Rana will next be seen in NTR biopic "Mahanayakudu" and Akshay Kumar starrer "Housefull 4".

