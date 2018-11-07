Home Entertainment Telugu

Rana Daggubati expresses interest in playing an Indian superhero 

The actor is interested in the genre if told in an Indian context.

Published: 07th November 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 05:19 PM

Rana Daggubati (Image Courtesy Facebook)

By CE Features
Express News Service

Actor Rana Daggubati, who had dubbed for a version of the Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Infinity War, is interested in the genre if told in an Indian context.

Asked if Rana would like to do a superhero film, he said, "I did one called Baahubali."

"That's a superhero for you," the actor, who played the main antagonist in the Baahubali franchise, said with a laugh.

But what about playing the good guy?

"I would love to do something in the Indian space, Indian thinking and writing. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk, Thanos and all are big characters is because once you go to theatres, you enter that world... created by the filmmakers," he said.

Rana had said earlier: "Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now."

The actor was last scene in the 2017 film 'Nene Raja Nene Mantri' alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Rana is now busy with the filming of Housefull 4, as he has replaced Nana Patekar in the film due to the sexual harassment allegations against Patekar from actor Tanushree Dutta.

Rana will also be seen in director Krish's NTR biopic, as the Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. 

