Tiger Shroff​ feels 'Baaghi 2' is a tough act to follow up

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, who delivered a box office hit with "Baaghi 2", is looking forward to his kitty of new projects, but says the action entertainer is a tough act for him to follow up as an actor.

Tiger interacted with the media when he launched his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Matrix gym along with his sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff here on Thursday.

He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' "Student of The Year 2" and he will also share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in a Yash Raj Films production.

Asked how he looks at his upcoming releases, Tiger said: "I am feeling fortunate and excited that I have line-up of good films which include 'Student of The Year 2' and a film with Hrithik Roshan sir.

ALSO READ: I'm concerned, but confident about Tiger, says father Jackie Shroff

"I am very excited about these two big films and I am very excited to be a part of such big production houses for the first time. So, I am feeling a bit nervous and thankful. I am very happy that 'Baaghi 2' did well, but after that, it will be a tough act to follow for me. So, fingers crossed to both those films."

What was his inspiration to open his own MMA specialised gym?

"My inspiration behind this always has been the youth and the children of our country. I have been following this sport since the age of four. Whatever little I have achieved in my career, is all thanks to my martial arts background.

"I have been doing action films since past four years, so I am really thankful that whatever acceptance I have got is through this art. Ever since my first film came up, every other mother and children often used to ask me that from where and how I learnt martial arts. So I didn't have answer for that.

"I used to train at Juhu beach. It's not exactly the safest place for everybody to go and learn. I was lucky enough to get through it, so that's how I came up with this idea to open a gym," he said.

Tiger feels it's the right time to open a gym for MMA in India.

"Now, I also have space to train. This place is for youth, adults and children. I think here we have a one-of-its-kind facility in India. I am very grateful that now we have access to such a facility and MMA being such an upcoming sport not only all over the world but India as well. So, I think the time is right to venture into something like this."

Does he plan to expand it with a franchise model?

"We will see how the response is for the first six months and then we will take it from there. I would love to share this art form and share this gym by taking this franchise forward all over India. So that's the goal eventually."