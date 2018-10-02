Home Entertainment Hindi

MNS' ideology like Al-Qaeda, ISIS: Tanushree Dutta

In a recent statement, she compared MNS with terrorist organisations Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray is a goon and has got several like him in his party, says Tanushree Dutta.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tanushree Dutta, who was allegedly attacked by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss' in 2008, has talked about the political party's involvement in the case.

In a recent statement, she compared MNS with terrorist organisations Al-Qaeda and ISIS. "MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS...they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it," said Tanushree.

She also said that Nana Patekar tried to 'cover up' the attack with a 'lie.' "There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana (Patekar), Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and Producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set- the MNS party, who were called to mob-attack me."

"The lie was that someone from our side did something to instigate that attack and that it was an altercation between us and media. It was a lie to cover up and justify the heinous nature of the attack."

The actor further said that the "lie is still being perpetrated" and urged everyone to not fall for it and get distracted.

Tanushree has accused Patekar of harassing her, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanushree Dutta MNS al-Qaeda ISIS Nana patekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru